BACK TO SCHOOL -- York High School to promote positivity in the new school year

YORK – In the spirit of a new school year, York Public High School is making some positive changes for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

The high school is expecting 480 students this coming year. Their will three new staff members on board: Benny Hanaphy (English), Joshua Harris (band) and Laci Rutherford(special education).

Jason Heitz, York High School Principal, said he was pleased with how things were returning back to normal after COVID-19.

Heitz said, “It was the first, normal year in three years. It was a relief for the kids and adults to have a normal school year without having to worry about any restrictions or mandates.”

This year, Heitz and his staff are looking forward to adding a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) system to class instruction.

“PBIS includes teachers giving positive feedback, recognition, and acknowledgement of good behavior. I look forward to adding PBIS and having a common set of expectations in our classrooms,” Heitz.

Additionally, YHS is adding a new English language arts curriculum.

For the high school students, they are still offering advanced college classes through Peru State and South East Community College.

Building onto through their extracurricular activities, YHS is adding boys and girls bowling and girls’ wrestling.

The YHS band will be seeing positive changes as well. Last December, former band director Curtis Forsch announced the York Senior High Band received a generous donation from an anonymous donor to purchase shiny, new band uniforms.

“I received the call shortly before Christmas,” said Forsch, “When they called, I said ‘this can’t be.’ I was kind of shocked. People just don’t call you up and say they’ll buy you new band uniforms. It’s a big enough expense!”

The students were a part of designing process, which was an exciting learning experience. They looked at multiple samples and put together what they liked most. They decided to keep the tradition of incorporating the “Y” style to the design.

“It was a long, but very neat process,” said Forsch.

The new uniforms will have a detachable front “tail,” a hat wrap that will allow band members to have different looks, and adjustable pant hems with snaps.

Forsch gives a “huge thank you” to the donor (who wants to remain anonymous).

COVID relief funds will continue to go towards maintenance. They are replacing the AC units in the hallways, main gym and theater. Then AC units will be installed for the wood shop, animal lab, and welding shop.

YHS will start the school year in tip top shape with the first day being August 17.