BACK TO SCHOOL -- York Elementary and York Middle School adapt to growing numbers

YORK -- The 2022-23 school year will bring challenges to York Elementary School (YES) and York Middle School (YMS) with high enrollment numbers. YMS is expecting 320 students sixth through eighth grade. YES is expecting 600 students kindergarten through fifth grade with their incoming kindergarten class of about 120 students.

Mitch Bartholomew, superintendent of York Public Schools, said the class marks as the largest incoming kindergarten class in years. In previous years, they’ve had between 80 to 90 kindergarten students, but nothing quite like this.

“Increased numbers is always a good thing, but it presents its challenges as well,” said Bartholomew. “We have six split sections for kindergarten and five sections for the third grade. At YPS, we try to minimize the amount of kids we put in each section for our teachers. This will create challenges for us as to creating spaces for everybody.”

The elementary administration and teaching staff are being very flexible to the changes it may cause.

Kris Friesen, YES principal said, “With four veteran kindergarten teachers and two first year kindergarten teachers, this is going to be an awesome year. It’s so fun to watch our teachers learn from and work with each other. Our YPS Board of Education has always been committed to keeping our numbers manageable especially in our younger grades.”

With the increase in numbers, there are 10 new staff members on board at the YES:

Clare Bierbaum (kindergarten and first grade resource), Reegon Cast (first grade), Makayla Harlow (support center), Carley Hartman (kindergarten teacher), Kym Heberlee (preschool teacher), Alexandra Kaiser (primary success), Morgan Payne (second grade resource), Justine Richardson (kindergarten teacher), Sara Van Gomple (third and fourth grade resource), and Katie Burger who is the new assistant principal at YES.

“We’re really focused on our new teachers and helping them in their transition,” said Bartholomew. “We’re doing a great job at talking to our kids too about how teaching is a great profession. I think we need to do a better job at promoting the educational world. We need to continue to find a way to attract good, talented teachers to York.”

At YMS there are five new staff members: Matt Fike (SPED), Kelby Phillips (eighth grade science), Kaylen Rodrigues (eight grade English), Ryan Johnson ( seventh grade geography) and Joshua Harris( instrumental music).

Kenny Loosevelt, principal of YMS said, “We have a fantastic group of teachers who work really hard with our kids. Our standards are high and will continue to remain high this year. We made it through last year; we excelled and thrived through a year that was really tough. Just like every other school district, we were short on subs and paras, but our teachers went above and beyond. I was amazed by their commitment to the kids.”

Loosevelt is excited to maintain the tradition of high academic standards and watching their educators do great things.

Bartholomew said he is most proud of how well their staff had found a way to work through unknowns of the pandemic across three schools last year.

Bartholomew said, “We’ve been keeping our eyes on our students for the last couple years because there’s no doubt that some are behind. We have been working very hard to create layers of support to hone in on some reading skills they need help in. We’re still concerned for that kindergarten class that is now our third grade class. That is the group we’ve had our eyes on the most.”

In agreement with Bartholomew, Friesen added, “Whether they need extra help or a challenge, our teachers work hard to help all students grow. This thorough process helps students reach their potential academically, socially and emotionally. Student progress and growth in all areas has been and will remain our focus. Building great relationships with our students and families is our main priority. When we can form solid and meaningful connections with families to support student growth, really the sky is the limit. “

There were no major construction projects at YES or YMS. At YMS, lighting was updated in the gym and commons area. At YES, there was some moving around of classrooms.

Friesen said, “To accommodate some big grade levels, we moved around lots of teachers. Teachers have been busy set up classrooms to get ready for students. Our maintenance staff worked hard this summer to make sure our building is cleaned and ready to welcome back our students.”

YES and YMS used their Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds to purchase Chromebooks for the elementary and middle school students.

Bartholomew said he’s most looking forward to implementing their strategic plan for the district and focusing on teaching and learning strategies, the hiring and retaining of teachers, and the sustainability of their culture in all three schools.