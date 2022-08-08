BACK TO SCHOOL -- Out with the old, in with the new at Centennial Public Schools

UTICA -- Students and their families will be seeing several noticeable changes in the 2022-23 school year at Centennial Public Schools. Centennial expects 470 Pre-K through 12th grade this year.

There will 12 new staff members for the district: Brad Luce (elementary principal), Emma Dannehl (art), Cassa Easter (science), Rochelle Geiger (elementary counselor), Tori Homolka (preschool), Shauna Rodine (first grade), Erin Ronne (vocal music), Justin Ronne (instrumental music), Natalie Sloup (preschool), Amanda Struckman (language arts), Edith Stutzman (second grade) and Zach Waller (guidance counselor).

With a fresh staff, Ford is looking forward to continuous progression and development with his teachers this year. Ford is initiating individual goal setting through Marzano Resources and is starting a book study for the teachers and admininstrators at Centennial.

Ford said, “We want our teachers to work on their goals to improve instructional technique in their classrooms.”

In the first semester, teachers will be reading the book Hard Hat by Jon Gordon. On the administrative side, they will read Fierce Conversations by Susan Scott. Ford said he wants to make sure they are having high standards across the board in their district.

Last year, they purchased a new social studies curriculum. This year, they will be digging into an English and language arts curriculum for kindergarten through 12th grade.

Ford said their main focus for this year is to take care of their students. By hiring an elementary school counselor and partnering with Seward County Wellness for All, Ford said they will be able to meet the needs of their students.

“I am really excited for the Wellness For All program,” said Ford. “I think that’s going to be a great addition to the school, and I am just excited to see the benefits that come along with that program.”

This year they are finishing their strategic planning project that will offer more programs to the students. Centennial will be adding a girls’ wrestling team and a baseball team. Ford said he’s looking into adding a robotics program for middle school that could expand into high school.

There was construction done to the driveway and sidewalks on the south side of the school. Where buses turned to exit out of the school parking lot, the concrete was destroyed and it became a trip and fall hazard, Ford said.

The asphalt on the playground was redone and the old gym walls were painted. Seven classrooms got a face lift for the year with new carpet, lights and ceiling tiles.

The projector in the auditorium has been replaced with a better, high definition projector. Planning for next summer, Ford said they are starting the process of raising funds for a new playground to be built. He said elementary students and teachers will be thrilled.

“I am excited for the kids to be coming back,” said Ford. “Summer is great too, but it’s time to be back.”

The first day of school is Aug. 11 with a 1:30 dismissal.