BACK TO SCHOOL -- Nebraska Lutheran High School plants seeds of success and service

WACO -- Nebraska Lutheran High School is going on 44 years strong of equipping high school students with strong academic and spiritual principles. This year, the school is expecting about 60 students, counting a strong incoming freshman class of 17 students. They have international students coming in from China, Japan and Germany this year.

NELHS also welcomes one new staff member, Paul Kanzebach from Milwaukee, who will be teaching music.

New Superintendent Skip Bremer recently completed his Education Specialist degree through the University of Nebraska Kearney and is celebrating his first year as an official Superintendent of NEHLS.

Bremer said, “I feel very blessed to be here. I was in the very first freshman class. I love Waco, our community and our conference. It’s a special place.”

To Bremer, Nebraska Lutheran is unique because it’s home away from home for 80% of their students. Bremer said the maintenance crew and kitchen staff go the extra mile in making sure the students feel at home.

NELHS staff members were impressed with last year’s academic success in the classroom. Bremer said he was especially proud of their seniors. One senior received the National Merit Scholarship and 12 seniors accepted scholarships to the school of their choice.

To continue that academic success, NELHS has adopted a framework called Outward Mindset in Education which will help teachers become efficient in the classroom. They are taking full advantage of feedback as well given through parent, student and alumni surveys.

“We have high expectations for our students and our teachers,” said Bremer. “We are looking for ways to continuously improve through our surveys. We are always thinking in terms of how can we support each other and help each other out.”

Outside of academics, the students continue to step up to the plate and volunteer in their community. Bremer said their goal is to teach students how to be leaders in all aspects of life.

Bremer said, “At Nebraska Lutheran, we have the privilege of sharing the truths of God’s Word and the importance of keeping true to God’s Word every day. Our students not only grow spiritually by being connected to the gospel in our classrooms and chapels, but they also grow as evangelists, church leaders and community leaders.”

As far as summer projects, there were a couple of dorm lobby upgrades and kitchen upgrades over the summer. Students will be getting a taste of the major changes in quality and quantity of food offered through their kitchen said Bremer.

“We thank Jenny Thompson and the kitchen staff for doing a fantastic job,” said Bremer.

NEHLS is looking forward to starting strong and ending strong. Bremer said he’s excited to get the kids back on campus and watching them excel.

NEHLS first day of school is Monday, Aug. 15.