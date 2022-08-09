BACK TO SCHOOL -- McCool Junction Public Schools looks ahead proudly to the new school year

MCCOOL JUNCTION -- McCool Junction Public Schools is ready to move into the new school year with a few subtle changes. The expected school enrollment for this year is about 250 students.

Brooke Betka will join the staff as a special education teacher for the junior high and high school. School alumni Lindsay Clark will be teaching first grade and Trey Perry will be an official multimedia teacher. Perry will be applying his knowledge from KOLN 1011 News to class instruction in McCool. Perry will be administering the yearbook and the Hoofprint, which is the monthly school newsletter.

McCool Junction Public Schools Principal Dade McDonald said, “I am excited for our kids to have the multimedia opportunity even if it interests them on the surface level. I think there are a lot of different things you can do with a multimedia platform whether it be learning about Striv, advertising or marketing.”

Cody Wallinger is heading into his second year as the principal. He said last year went by fast and he is excited to get back into forming relationships with the students and staff this year.

Wallinger said, “In year one, you try to stay afloat because everything is new. In year two you no longer have the new guy title, so it will be nice knowing the procedures and protocols and just having more confidence in what I am doing.”

The school’s number one initiative in curriculum development is tackling a new science curriculum and social studies curriculum in the elementary. McDonald said COVID relief funds have enabled them to spend money on new curriculum and academic interventions like IXL Math, an online learning program that helps students master their math skills at a pace they choose.

As curriculum continues to change, McDonald and his team of educators will continue to push forward with practices they have implemented for a couple of years now such as the 10 a.m. starts.

“For teacher development, some months we do two 10 a.m. starts, and other months we do one 10 a.m. start. We group our teachers by similar subject matters for an hour and we look at mapping our curriculum to state standards,” said McDonald.

“We are always looking to prioritize what we do based upon what our kids need to know as well as what the state wants them to know, so they can be prepared for college and be active members in the workforce. We’re really just trying to figure out how we can set our kids up to be successful in whatever they decide to do.”

There were no new sports or clubs added this year. McDonald said the Mustangs had a good year overall. They had high participation numbers across the board.

Under the Nebraska Music Educators Association (NMEA), the McCool Junction music program was awarded the NMEA Outstanding Participation Award for having 75% of high school students participating in band and choir. Band and choir director Heather Stahr has played a pivotal role in the retention and involvement of the musically gifted students.

Another notable accomplishment was the McCool Junction boys’ cross country team finishing as runner up at the Class D state championship.

“In all of our activities and athletics and academics, we are well rounded,” said McDonald.

McDonald is looking forward to getting the kids and teachers back and seeing their enthusiasm. He hopes to maintain and sustain the consistency they saw in academics and activities.

“Our school culture has been very positive in the 10 years I’ve been here, and that is something that takes constant maintenance,” said McDonald. “I’m excited to see what our kids can do in a lot of different areas and seeing how we can improve.”

McCool’s first day of school is on Thursday, Aug. 11 with a 12:30 p.m. dismissal.