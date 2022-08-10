BACK TO SCHOOL -- High Plains Community Schools holds high expectations for the academic school year

POLK -- It is looking like an exciting new school year at High Plains Community Schools where they are wrapping up their much needed school addition that has been under construction since last summer. The addition will include a distance learning classroom, a technology classroom, an art classroom, offices for officials and coaches, a concession stand and commons area.

The addition will be put into good use by the students and staff. This year, High Plains is expecting 250 students, preschool through 12th grade.

There are nine new staff members on board: Micah Fisher (junior high and high school principal), Raydee Swanson (third grade), Kodee Finkral (junior high and high school math and family and consumer science), Sydnee Asche (Pre-K), Michaela Gansebom (music), Jenny Kadavy (junior high and high school physical education), Sarah Person (fourth through sixth grade math and social studies), Jer Struckman (Spanish) and Madison Hinrichs (Title 1).

Superintendent Kim Beran said there will be a lot of changes in curriculum. Last year they adopted a new math curriculum for kindergarten through high school. This year, they are adopting a new science curriculum kindergarten through sixth grade. They will also be updating their social studies for kindergarten through high school, and an English and language arts curriculum.

“By next fall, all of their core subjects will be updated and ready to go!” exclaimed Beran.

High Plains staff members have been working hard on maintaining teacher effectiveness and performance in the classroom through Marzano Resources. They are also incorporating ESU6 materials to help build their skills in multiple academic areas.

Beran said, “We have a rewarding curriculum going into this year. Since we’ve been adopting new materials, I’ve seen some rich vocabulary in our classrooms.”

The students’ hard work in the classroom last year certainly paid off when HPC hosted their first elementary science fair in May. Students had the opportunity to create and share their projects with community members and families.

Another highlight from last year was the sixth grade class from High Plains representing the school at the Nebraska Association of School Boards conference in Omaha last November. They showcased their STEM projects to educators from around the state.

To promote a safe and positive learning environment, High Plains has put into practice a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support (PBIS) program. Beran said she hopes to improvement on positive behavioral in the classroom this year through using the framework.

Beran is most excited to get everyone back into the buildings.

“We miss when students and staff aren’t in the buildings,” said Beran. “It’s a little too quiet. We are looking forward to the new year.”