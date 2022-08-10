BACK TO SCHOOL -- Heartland Community School under new leadership

YORK -- After a quiet summer, Heartland Community School is ready to usher in the 2022-23 school year with 360 students kindergarten through high school.

Joining their team of educators are Jerica Briggs (language arts), Jennifer Dillon (first grade), Jeanette Friesen (middle school language arts), Linda KIoehler (guidance counselor), Sydni Kunc (fifth to seventh grade special education), and Amy Rotter (eighth to twelfth grade special education), and last but certainly not least, their new superintendent Jeremy Klein.

This will be Klein’s 25th year in education. Prior to being selected as Heartland’s superintendent, Klein was the superintendent at Logan View Public Schools for 10 years. Klein is enthused about bringing his years of experience to Heartland and making a positive difference in the community and school.

Klein said, “I am most looking forward to getting to know the kids that go to school here. I’ve always enjoyed working with students of all ages. I am looking forward to knowing them, encouraging them, supporting them and watching them grow.”

There will be new math materials that will be implemented from kindergarten through high school this year. Klein said it was time to update the math curriculum.

With this being his first year at Heartland, Klein said he recognized the district was in really good shape and had a solid foundation of leadership, and he hopes to continue leading the district into a future of success in academics.

“For me, I want to see all of our students perform at high levels and have a really powerful learning experience and learning environment,” said Klein. “We are fortunate to have really good students and support from the parents and community. In education, you look at what has worked in the past and you try to maintain it the best you can.”

In extracurriculars, Heartland had a thrilling year. The Heartland FFA Land judging team came in 26th place at the National Land Judging Competition in Oklahoma. The team was made up of four individuals: Alex Goertzen, Tyler Lewis, Mason Hiebner and Carson Ott. The Heartland boys’ golf team also qualified for the Class C State Championships and finished in 13th place at state.

This summer, there were no large or intensive projects done besides painting, cleaning floors and minor summer maintenance.

Door and security systems have been updated for safety control.

Klein said this is looking to be the most normal school year since being impacted by the pandemic and alterations.

“The 2022 school year looks pretty promising,” said Klein. “We are looking forward to getting back to a much normal environment and being together.”

Heartland’s first day of school is Aug. 17 with an 11:40 a.m. dismissal.