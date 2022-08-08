BACK TO SCHOOL -- Hampton Public School set to thrive

HAMPTON -- The Hampton Hawks are ready to hit the ground running in the 2022-23 school year. The expected school enrollment is 194 Pre-K through 12th grade students.

There will be four new staff members on board: Carson Klute (7-12 principal and activities director), Jereme Jones (7-12 business, English and language arts, and head football coach), Dalton Miller (7-12 special education and head boys basketball coach), and Cora Menke (7-12 math teacher).

Superintendent Holly Hertzberg said, “I think it’s always exciting when you have a new change in staff members and expansion of course offerings. We’ve got some new coaches too, so I am excited to see how our new coaching staff works with our kids.”

Hertzberg said Jones is putting a spin on high school business. Hampton is adding an introduction to business course, a business law course, and a marketing and economics course to their business program.

For their agriculture program, they opened an on-site animal structure where the small and large animal classes learned how to raise cattle and poultry last year.

“We call those students our ‘Hawk Herd,’” said Superintendent Hertzberg. “We have several ag producers who have helped support the programs which has really helped us get it off the ground.”

There are no curricular initiatives in place for the elementary. Last year, Hampton got a new English and language arts series for their teachers, and they will continue to implement it this year.

Smart TVs were installed this summer to replace the old projectors to enhance learning.

Hertzberg said, “Our projectors needed to be replaced, so we looked into cost effectiveness of putting in new projectors compared to putting in Smart TVs. It was significantly cheaper to put in the Smart TVs, so that’s the direction we took.”

Last year, Hampton saw a lot of success in their extracurricular activities. Their FFA land judging team was the 2021 Nebraska State Land Judging Champion.

Hertzberg said, “That was a really neat accomplishment for our kids. We have a lot of support from our ag community and our kids really shine in that area.”

The speech team also won district speech, making it their third year in a row of winning.

Hertzberg is anticipating another prosperous year.

“Our theme this year is going to be ‘thrive,’” said Hertzberg. “Last year our theme was rise. Rise was pertinent because we were going through COVID, and we had to rise above everything that was going on. We’ve risen out of some really tough times and now we’re ready to thrive and prosper.”

Hampton’s first day of school is Aug. 10.