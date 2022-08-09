BACK TO SCHOOL -- Fillmore Central to focus on academic achievement

GENEVA – Staff and kids at Fillmore Central school district are counting the days until the morning bell rings on that first day back. For the 2022-23, the school is expecting to welcome 565 kindergarten through 12th grade students.

Josh Cumpston, district superintendent, said they hosted a school staff job fair over this summer, which was very successful. They were able to find a number of employees through the process who will be joining them this fall including five new teachers: Susan Becker (first grade), Tom Belanger (instrumental music), Marissa Gaston (fifth grade), Mariah Hedden (elementary special education) and Katherine Smith (title teacher).

“We are very thankful that we were able to fill all of our teaching positions,” said Cumpston. “We are still looking to fill two para positions and then we will be fully staffed.”

Cumpston and his team of educators will continue to stay current with the best teaching practices and will continue to focus on building relationships with their students this year. Cumpston said he was proud of Fillmore's academic achievements last year.

“Our graduating class had a lot of students score well on the ACT,” said Cumptson.

They will be taking advantage of a new data management software system that will help drive instruction. In addition, they are following MARZANO Resources to improve overall professional development and engagement strategies in the classroom.

Cumpston said, “We want to continue to be learners ourselves, as educators and bring that into the classroom. With the engagement strategies we will be using, we want to make learning fun and find different ways to reach our students.”

Mental health will continue to be another focus at Fillmore. Cumpston said this summer, they were accepted into a mental health consortium through the Department of Education and ESU 6 and have done some training on mental health awareness.

This year, they will be adding a girls’ wrestling team.

“We had quite a bit of interest at the junior high and high school level. We are excited for our kids to get that opportunity,” said Cumpston.

They had a lot of success on the boys’ team. The team qualified for state duals for the first time. Alex Schademann went 4-0 and was state champion.

There were no major summer maintenance projects this summer. They installed a new sound system in the high school gym and updated their door security system.

Cumpston said he can’t wait to see what the new school year brings.

“We have a lot of great things happening across our district,” said Cumpston. “I am excited to get the kids back and working with our teachers and coaches. We have a lot of positive momentum, and I am excited to see what our students will be able to achieve this year.”