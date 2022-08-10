BACK TO SCHOOL -- Exeter-Milligan "Small School Proud"

EXETER -- The 2022-2023 academic school year will be an exciting one for Exeter-Milligan Public Schools, as there will be many new changes. The school is expecting 227 students K-12. There will be two new staff members coming on the team.

The school demolished the old playground set this summer and has installed an all-inclusive playground for children to enjoy.

K-12 Principal Laura Kroll said, “When we started making plans for the playground, we took into consideration our two visually impaired students, and we color coated some equipment accordingly.”

Remodeling will be done in a couple of classrooms including the industrial arts classroom and shop.

Kroll and Superintendent Paul Sheffield hope the touch-ups in a shop classroom and having a full-time agriculture teacher on board will encourage students to be more involved in FFA.

Kroll, who has working at the school for 31 years, said Exeter-Milligan prides itself on how well rounded their students are.

“Our students are involved with so many things that they leave here with so many experiences in a lot of different areas,” said Kroll. “Just because in a small school, in order to have programs, your kids have to be involved.”

Consistency in teachers and coaches is another factor Exeter-Milligan is proud of.

Sheffield said, “Teachers come here and they stay here.”

With a smile, Kroll said, “Our longevity is 19.7 years. I think that speaks volumes about the kind of culture you have.”

Kroll said Retirees Dean Filipi, who taught for 39 years, and Marla Weber, who taught for 40 years, have left an impact on Exeter-Milligan’s culture.

Exeter-Milligan’s theme for this year is, “small school proud.” Kroll said she encourages teachers to post on social media using the ‘#emwolves’ to share all the incredible things that are going on at Exeter-Milligan.

“You have to toot your own horn every once in a while and post those things. It’s okay to let people see the great things you do in your classroom and on your athletic fields.”

Kroll and Sheffield are thrilled for that first day back.

Sheffield shared, “You always get that first day giddiness. This will be hers and my 31st year of working together. It’s just as exciting in year 31 one as it was year one. I just love the first day of school. The kids get excited. Don’t let high school kids tell you any different, but they get excited too.”

Exeter Milligan’s first day back is Tuesday, Aug. 16.