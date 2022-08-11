BACK TO SCHOOL -- Emmanuel Lutheran School embraces new changes

YORK—The 2022-23 school year will be a year of change at Emmanuel Lutheran School. The school is expecting 163 students kindergarten through eighth grade.

Emmanuel welcomes five new teachers and one new aid this year:

Libby Brouillette (Little Blessings Teacher), Norah Hernandez Banda (Little Blessings Aid), Ashley Stutzman (kindergarten), Hailey Salcedo (third grade), Brian Staehr (fifth grade) and Jerrita Staehr (sixth grade).

The biggest change in curriculum is in fourth grade social studies. All books and materials have been updated for the core subject.

In addition to fresh materials, Emmanuel will continue to use their data from MAP testing to improve academic performance.

Teachers will also be using a Second Step learning program that will aid kids in social and emotional learning through activities, materials and lesson planning.

Emmanuel is updating their technology with their COVID relief funds to help with instruction this year. Grades kindergarten through fifth grade will be using iPads, and sixth through eighth grade will be one to one with Chromebooks.

Emmanuel Lutheran Principal Brad Wellman said they will be expanding Chromebooks into the fifth grade classroom as well.

Wellman said, “I think technology allows teachers to differentiate more with the students. If you have a student who is struggling in a certain area, you have access to more resources that will cater towards that student, and it also helps us when we have those kids who are excelling in a subject, and we can expand their knowledge. We want growth to happen for all of our students.”

One, unique area Wellman is especially proud of from last year is their service learning projects. Every year, Emmanuel students recognize and thank organizations and businesses in the area including Four Corners Health, the firefighter department, police department and local grocery stores.

“Last year, each grade level got to decide what they wanted to do for local businesses as an act of service, so some of them created cards that would be distributed to those locations, and others created large posters that were displayed,” said Wellman.

The students have also done trash pick-up in the community and have visited local nursing homes.

Wellman said their service learning has gone one for many years, and he hopes to see it progress into something bigger in the future.

Wellman said, “It’s definitely something we’ve talked about wanting to emphasize more and be more strategic in our planning of what we can do at different grade levels and what we can do across all grades. It’s taking the idea of what can we do for each other in the school and our church conference to what can we do for the community of York, so taking it from individual level to a much larger piece.”

There are no new summer projects on the maintenance side of things. They are continuing bathroom renovations from last summer and were able to redo the flooring and painting in their kindergarten and fifth grade classrooms.

Wellman and his staff anticipate another year spreading the message of Christ in the community and building a positive culture.

“Having a lot of new staff gives us an opportunity to focus on what kind of culture we want to continue even though we have new people,” said Wellman. “I think having a lot of new people gives us the chance to build off of their experiences. Those of us who are already here can learn from the new staff members and the new staff members can learn from us who are already here. Change can be difficult sometimes, but this will be an exciting opportunity to have fresh ideas to build off of.”

Emmanuel’s first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 17.