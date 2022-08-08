BACK TO SCHOOL -- Cross County crafting excellence in the classroom

STROMSBURG -- Ready to take on the new school year, Cross County staff members have spent this summer perfecting their craft in and outside of the classroom.

The expected enrollment this year is 370. Superintendent Brent Hollinger said they are bigger now by 10 to 15 kids than they were 13 years ago; needless to say, Cross County has seen exceptional growth over the years.

Hollinger said he’s spent a lot of time working on supporting and building his staff at Cross County. This next year, they are adding five new staff members: Greg Hansen (high school physical education), Lynn Blex (high school business), Andrew Stestkal (high school math), Amanda Woodruff ( fifth grade), and Emmie Noyd (first grade).

The staff at Cross County is excited for the five members to bring new energy and ideas to the table.

Last year Cross County finished up their seven-year curriculum rotation on English Language Arts. This year, they are breaking down and revising their math curriculum.

Hollinger said their goal at Cross County is provide kids the best learning environment.

“We work very hard on our craft,” said Hollinger. “We’re always looking at what more can we improve on as staff. If you put the best testing in front of kids every day that you can, it will have a direct correlation to how they achieve and how they communicate with the adults. ”

Excelling inside and outside of the classroom is important to Hollinger and staff at Cross County. Hollinger hopes to prepare students for the real world and give them opportunities where they can develop social skills.

Hollinger said, “The last school year was a really fun year. We had four girls go to national FCCLA. Two of them got runner up as group at the national level, and the other group scored in the top 10.”

Cross County will be getting their new FBLA chapter off the ground this fall as another activity high schoolers can sign up for.

Although this is a quiet year for any new renovations, Hollinger said they paid off their last lease payment on their new elementary addition they built five years ago. They’ve also installed new security cameras.

The walls are painted, carpets are shampooed, and tiles are cleaned and resealed. The halls are ready to go.

“I look forward to seeing the kids back in the hallways,” said Hollinger. “I just enjoy watching them have success. I enjoy watching them mature. I love watching them go from an elementary kid to a middle school kid to a high school kid. That’s fun. The fun is the kids.”

Cross County’s first day of school is Friday, Aug. 12.