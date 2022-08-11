BACK TO SCHOOL -- "A year like none other" at St. Joseph

YORK -- A new school year is underway, and St. Joseph is ready to welcome 115 PreK-8 students back to its school halls.

There will be two new staff members: Vicki Northrop (seventh and eighth grade reading and English) and Sister Susan Biegert (fifth through eighth grade religion and sixth and seventh grade social studies).

Father John Sullivan will be covering eighth grade social studies.

Principal Mary Jo Leininger said there will be no changes to curriculum, but there will be changes in class instruction.

Last year, St. Joseph began its first year of Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) testing, and staff members are continuing to dig into data from the testing. They administered the MAP testing three times throughout the school year.

Leininger said, “We really want to do more with the data that we have, so we can develop our instruction accordingly based on what the kids need. Our teachers are very committed to making sure what they are teaching is what the kids need and what they are ready for.”

The staff members have been rolling out new teacher evaluation tools as well through the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln Leininger said.

St. Joseph will be adding a twist to physical education this year. P.E. instructor, Diane McCray received a grant through the National Fishing in Schools program that she will be introducing to the kids this year.

Through the grant, McCray will be receiving poles and modified equipment for kids to learn how to fish in the classroom. Eventually, the kids will put their skills to the test in an outdoor experience.

To help with class instruction, all of the teachers are receiving new tablets. Classrooms will be getting Dell 75 inch interactive monitors that will replace the smart boards.

“They will be more engaging for students compared to the smart boards,” said Leininger. “It has a great sound regardless of where you are sitting. The audio wasn’t consistently good with the smartboards.”

There is no new construction this year, but the music room is being revamped with new carpet and rearranging.

“This will be my 39th year in education,” exclaimed Leininger. “Every year is new. That’s one of the joys of being in education. You get to start fresh. This will be my 39th year, and I know it’ll be like none other!”

St. Joseph’s first day of school is Aug. 17 with a noon dismissal.