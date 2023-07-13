October 28, 1936 – July 7, 2023

Avonne May, 86 years, of Fremont, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023 at York General Hearthstone in York after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Avonne was born on October 28, 1936 to Bernard and Bernice Ruddy in Great Falls, Mont. She was later adopted by Bernice’s second husband, Eldon Bahner. She was a 1954 graduate of Baker High School in Montana. She married Melvin Holmquist in 1959. They had two children, Eric and Jill. Melvin died in 1964. Avonne married Gary J. May in 1968.

Avonne attended college in Omaha.She worked at the Nebraska Psychiatric Institute in Omaha and later for Drs. Erickson and Dillow in Fremont.

Avonne enjoyed going for walks, drinking coffee, and being outside. She had a deep knowledge of how to best grow a large variety of flowers. Avonne was an avid bowler, belonging to several league teams at Plaza Lanes through the years. Her home was full of plants, and there was always something cooking in the kitchen. She loved lunch dates with her friends, attending musical events, and spending time with her four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands; her parents; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law and a niece.

She is survived by siblings: Crystal Altman of York; Larry (Vicky) Bahner of Donna, Texas and Rene (Wayne) Yonkie of Estes Park, Colo.; her children: Eric May of Grand Island and Jill (Rick) Colgan of Nebraska City; grandchildren: Laura (Andy) Thompson of Manhattan, Kan., Molly (Bernie) Nicola of Wahoo, Patrick (“Packy”) Colgan of Nebraska City and Emily (Vincent) Bachteler of Aubrey, Texas. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sherry Stohs of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and LaVonne May of Bennington; four great-grandchildren, Charlotte Thompson, James Nicola, Colgan Thompson and Eleanor Nicola, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be held on Monday form 5-7 p.m. and with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. also at Moser’s. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to York General Hearthstone.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE, 68025, 402-721-4490.