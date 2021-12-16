Aurora man takes plea deal in drug case

YORK – Daniel Short, 44, whose address was initially listed in court documents as being Aurora and now Des Moines, Iowa, has taken a plea deal in York County District Court in a case involving drugs.

Short was arrested after a large amount of controlled substances was found in a vehicle in which he was a passenger on Interstate 80 in York County.

According to court documents, the vehicle was stopped for speeding by a York County Sheriff’s deputy.

At the time of the stop, dispatch told the deputy Short had a history of drug activity.

The driver denied consent to search the vehicle and became argumentative with the deputy, according to court documents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A county drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, one of the deputies indicated there was a “large amount of controlled substance inside the trunk.”

Short and the driver were arrested and during the search of the vehicle, deputies found 116 pounds of concentrated THC and 6.3 pounds of raw marijuana.