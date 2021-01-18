Auditorium work continues

YORK – A lot plastic sheeting has been stretched throughout the interior of the city auditorium in preparation for the painting of the new ceiling – just another major phase in the ongoing restoration/repair project of the historic building.

Late last week, work crews used 48,000 square feet of plastic to cover seating areas and more – the painting is scheduled to start this week.

The building, which was constructed in 1940, needed a considerable amount of work, including a new roof, new ceiling, new windows, new heating and cooling system, electrical work and a number of upgrades to meet fire marshal requirements.

After public surveys were conducted and there were literally months of discussion, it was determined that the auditorium project should take place . . . and it would include restoration/repair work at the community center (which is scheduled to start late next month). It all comes with a price tag slightly over $5 million.

A grant of $562,000 was approved for the auditorium from the state’s economic development department. Short-term financing is being utilized until the project is complete and bonded – then it will be paid for with LB 357 funds.