Auditorium work continues

YORK – A lot plastic sheeting has been stretched throughout the interior of the city auditorium in preparation for the painting of the new ceiling – just another major phase in the ongoing restoration/repair project of the historic building.
Late last week, work crews used 48,000 square feet of plastic to cover seating areas and more – the painting is scheduled to start this week.
The building, which was constructed in 1940, needed a considerable amount of work, including a new roof, new ceiling, new windows, new heating and cooling system, electrical work and a number of upgrades to meet fire marshal requirements.
After public surveys were conducted and there were literally months of discussion, it was determined that the auditorium project should take place . . . and it would include restoration/repair work at the community center (which is scheduled to start late next month). It all comes with a price tag slightly over $5 million.
A grant of $562,000 was approved for the auditorium from the state’s economic development department. Short-term financing is being utilized until the project is complete and bonded – then it will be paid for with LB 357 funds.
While the work at the auditorium has been steadily moving forward, York City Administrator Joe Frei told the council recently that while there have been hopes it would be finished in January, it will likely not be completed until March. This was due to some equipment delays, created by the COVID pandemic situation.
“Everything is going good,” Frei said, “but it is taking longer than anyone initially anticipated due to the equipment delays.”
He said the work will shift to the community center when the auditorium is finished and it is hoped that the community center work will be completed in the late summer.
The community center was built in 1963 and this project will result in the renovation and updates of the pool, HVAC system, fire sprinklers, lights and boilers. There will also be asbestos removal.