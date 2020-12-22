Auditorium work continues, completion to be delayed

YORK – Construction/renovation work continues on the York City Auditorium and while officials say things are going well, completion is going to be slightly delayed.

York City Administrator Joe Frei explained this week during the regular city council meeting, “We had initially hoped it would be finished in January. But due to equipment delays, which were created by the COVID pandemic situation, we are now anticipating that completion will be in March.”

When the work is completed at the auditorium, the focus will then shift to the community center where renovation/repair work will take place as well.

“We are hoping that the work at the community center will be completed in June or July,” Frei said. “When the work at the community center is underway, we are anticipating moving recreation programs over to the auditorium, during that time period.

“Everything is going good, but it is taking longer than anyone initially anticipated due to the equipment delays,” Frei said.

This $5 million project includes both the work at the auditorium and the community center.