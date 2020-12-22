Auditorium work continues, completion to be delayed

YORK – Construction/renovation work continues on the York City Auditorium and while officials say things are going well, completion is going to be slightly delayed.
York City Administrator Joe Frei explained this week during the regular city council meeting, “We had initially hoped it would be finished in January. But due to equipment delays, which were created by the COVID pandemic situation, we are now anticipating that completion will be in March.”
When the work is completed at the auditorium, the focus will then shift to the community center where renovation/repair work will take place as well.
“We are hoping that the work at the community center will be completed in June or July,” Frei said. “When the work at the community center is underway, we are anticipating moving recreation programs over to the auditorium, during that time period.
“Everything is going good, but it is taking longer than anyone initially anticipated due to the equipment delays,” Frei said.
This $5 million project includes both the work at the auditorium and the community center.
A grant of $562,000 was approved for the auditorium from the state’s economic development department. Short-term financing is being utilized until the project is complete and bonded – then it will be paid for with LB357 funds.
The city auditorium was built in 1940 and this project is repairing the “building envelope, replacing failing HVAC systems, upgrading the life safety systems to meet code standards and modernize selected interior areas.” In other words – this is the replacement of the heating and cooling systems, the windows, the roof, and provide for the installation of a fire alarm system and fire sprinklers, new lighting and ADA compliance features. Further electrical work was added after more issues were discovered.
The community center was built in 1963 and this project will result in the renovation and updates of the pool, HVAC system, fire sprinklers, lights, boilers. There will also be asbestos removal.