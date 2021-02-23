Auditorium rates slightly adjusted

“The first events (after the renovation project is completed) are in late March, so we are getting started,” Folts added.

Folts said she also compared these rates with those of the convention center, which are obviously higher.

Folts was asked what type of set-up services are offered at the auditorium. She explained that the renters must set up their own events. “We bring in the number of chairs and tables they need, and they are responsible for all the set-up and take-down.”

The council voted in favor of the new rates which will take effect immediately, with comments that the new rates are quite considerable and even conservative considering all the upgrades that have taken place.

It was also noted that when the auditorium work is done, community center staff will move over to that facility – as the work will go into full swing at the community center. Some work-out equipment will be moved to the auditorium basement and there will be community center membership offerings there – but rentals of the auditorium will still be the priority. This will last throughout the duration of the construction work at the community center, which is expected to last until next fall.

