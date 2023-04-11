YORK – The York City Auditorium is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

This past week, Betty Gillespie with History Nebraska announced the designation to the city administrator and council.

She said there are just over 1,000 such listings in Nebraska, “so there is a small number of buildings with this honorary title. This places no limitations, it’s just a way to highlight it. There are a lot of misconceptions that the feds will step in and tell you what to do with that building – that is not true. This does open up the door for other grants that weren’t available before.”

She also noted York County only has six buildings on the registry.

The official announcement made by Jade Mendoza, interim National Register coordinator with the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office, said, “the property was listed for its association with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns in our history as well as its architectural significance. The National Register of Historic Places is the federal government’s official list of historic properties worthy of preservation. The listing in the National Registry provides recognition and assists in preserving our nation’s heritage.

“The listing provides recognition of the property’s historic importance,” Mendoza said. “The federal government will not attach restrictive covenants to the property or seek to acquire them.”

The York Auditorium was built after the citizens voted in favor of a $90,000 bond issue, for the construction of the facility. That was added to $117,828 from the federal government, through the Works Project Administration, for labor and materials.

The auditorium opened the weekend of Sept. 18-20, 1942. Days of celebration took place, to mark the community achievement of creating the facility in downtown York.

Recently a massive, thorough restoration project was completed at the auditorium, resulting in a new HVAC system, new roof, new windows, new electrical, new plumbing and much more. City officials inquired about the designation prior to the project with it now being announced.

Gillespie said a plaque will be sent to the city which can be placed at the front of the building to mark the designation.