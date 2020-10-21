Auditorium could take up to $100,000 more for newly found issues

YORK – As the renovation/repair work continues in the historical city auditorium, additional issues are being found along the way and fixing those issues might cost up to $100,000 beyond the originally anticipated price tag.

This past week, the council was asked to consider approving scope of work increases, not to exceed $100,000, for replacement of the substandard electrical and ceiling system at a maximum cost of $75,000; and replacement of the basketball backdrops at a maximum cost of $25,000.

“They put together some estimates, and this is coming from what the subcontractors found,” Mayor Barry Redfern told the council. “Cheree (Folts, parks and rec director) pointed out that the hoops go up and down a lot, and thought now would be the time to replace those, while the floors are covered. And in doing so, they will last for decades. They now struggle to move up and down and we don’t know the life of them.”

“So why was the 80-year-old wiring missed by architects?” asked Councilman Ron Saathoff. “They said $5 million and now they are coming back and wanting $100,000 more? Something is not right. This project should not go over $5 million – this should have been included in the project right away. This does not sit right with me. This should have been figured into the bid. It wasn’t to exceed $5 million.”