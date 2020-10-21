Auditorium could take up to $100,000 more for newly found issues

YORK – As the renovation/repair work continues in the historical city auditorium, additional issues are being found along the way and fixing those issues might cost up to $100,000 beyond the originally anticipated price tag.
This past week, the council was asked to consider approving scope of work increases, not to exceed $100,000, for replacement of the substandard electrical and ceiling system at a maximum cost of $75,000; and replacement of the basketball backdrops at a maximum cost of $25,000.
“They put together some estimates, and this is coming from what the subcontractors found,” Mayor Barry Redfern told the council. “Cheree (Folts, parks and rec director) pointed out that the hoops go up and down a lot, and thought now would be the time to replace those, while the floors are covered. And in doing so, they will last for decades. They now struggle to move up and down and we don’t know the life of them.”
“So why was the 80-year-old wiring missed by architects?” asked Councilman Ron Saathoff. “They said $5 million and now they are coming back and wanting $100,000 more? Something is not right. This project should not go over $5 million – this should have been included in the project right away. This does not sit right with me. This should have been figured into the bid. It wasn’t to exceed $5 million.”
“We don’t have to do this, this is just what the contractors are saying,” Redfern said. “This was not in the original scope or work. They are saying that the electricians are saying the wiring wasn’t done very well. This is a lot of money, but it is also 2.8 percent of the project.”
Councilman Jeff Pieper pointed out that the original estimate for the project was $6.5 million, the main contractor came back with a $5 million quote and the scope of work is growing.
“I just don’t see it, it should have been included initially,” Saathoff said.
Mayor Redfern also noted that the $5 million project cost also includes the renovations and repairs at the community center – not just at the auditorium.
“They are just pointing out these problems, as they find them,” Redfern said.
He also reminded the council of the grants for the projects, that have already been received, and that the city is working on another grant that could be worth $250,000 for this project.
“And we haven’t even gotten bids for this additional work,” Redfern said. “It might be well below $100,000, we don’t know. This just says it can’t exceed $100,000,” and “it will likely be much less. When you get into a construction project, you are going to find some things.”
Support Local Journalism
York City Administrator Joe Frei said there are also questions about the “fire windows” on the roof and the curtains on the stage, saying “those might be items that we will have to address also.”
“I can’t see leaving the electrical be substandard,” Redfern said further.
“I’m not comfortable just signing off, we need to get bids first,” Saathoff said.
Redfern said the council would not be approving the amount, it would just allow them to go out and get bids.
“I’m still a no, I’m not behind ‘Here’s an open checkbook, hope it’s not over $100,000,’” Saathoff added.
“If there are any changes in the work, we will bring it back to you,” Redfern said. “We can’t change the truth, it is what it is.”
“Maybe the wording needs to be cleared up,” Saathoff said. “I don’t feel comfortable having them think they can go out and get bids totaling $100,000.”
“We are not signing a check here, we are just authorizing the scope of work,” Pieper interjected.
“You could reword it to say go out and get bids and then you will consider those bids later, if that’s what you want to do,” said York City Attorney Charles Campbell.
“Or complete the project without it and then let the building burn down, that’s your choice,” Pieper responded.
“The percentage of cost is relatively small,” said Councilman Scott Van Esch. “And I understand they didn’t know because this wiring was up in the ceiling and those are things you can’t see until you are in it, tearing into it.”
The council members agreed that they want to go out for bids, “and then go from there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!