Auditions to begin soon for Yorkshire Children’s Theatre production

YORK – Auditions will begin soon for the summer 2021 Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre production of “An Odyssey of Greek Mythology.”
The production is adapted from several classic Greek myths. A narrator will take the audience on a walk where audience members encounter different Greek myths.
“An Odyssey of Greek Mythology” was written by a group of York-connected playwrights, including Judy Andrews, John I. Baker III, C. Danielle Deal, Don Keelan-White, Alexis Lacina, Chrystal Houston, Hannah Anderson and Mitchell Roush.
Last summer, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre changed their program format for the annual summer children’s theatre program. This year, each performance cast will be six to seven actors; a quarter of the rehearsals will be held online; and audiences will be in groups of 20 or less.
“The Children’s Theatre’s goal is to keep participants and audience members as safe as possible, while continuing to offer the children of York County the opportunity to perform on stage,” said Baker.
The Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre is for children who have completed second grade to those who have completed their junior year in high school.
Rehearsals will begin on Monday, May 31 and run to June 23. Rehearsals will be scheduled at short intervals throughout the morning, and scheduled to keep actors in smaller groups. Many initial rehearsals will be done using Zoom.
The performances are schedule for June 24 and 25, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and June 26 and 27 at 2 p.m. There is the possibility of a Saturday evening performance. The aim of the Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre is to teach children about theatre, performance skills and to give the children of York County an enjoyable artistic experience.
There are roughly 50-60 parts in “An Odyssey of Greek Mythology,” Baker said. “Due to a limited number of roles in the production, children are required to audition for a part in the production. Auditions will be held using Zoom on Thursday, May 6, or Friday, May 7 from 3:30-6:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m.-noon. To sign up for audition times, visit www.yorkshire playhouse.com/auditions. You can begin to sign up for auditions on Monday, April 26.”
Each participant in the Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre must pay a joining fee of $40 to be in the production. The fee includes the production script and two tickets for the production. Fees are only paid by those who make the production and must be paid online before rehearsals begin. Scholarships are available for families who cannot afford the fees. Parents will need to sign a release form indicating they know the risks involved in doing a production during COVID-19 and discuss with their children the additional rules that will be put in place to provide the safest environment possible.