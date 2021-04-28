Auditions to begin soon for Yorkshire Children’s Theatre production

The performances are schedule for June 24 and 25, beginning at 5:30 p.m., and June 26 and 27 at 2 p.m. There is the possibility of a Saturday evening performance. The aim of the Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre is to teach children about theatre, performance skills and to give the children of York County an enjoyable artistic experience.

There are roughly 50-60 parts in “An Odyssey of Greek Mythology,” Baker said. “Due to a limited number of roles in the production, children are required to audition for a part in the production. Auditions will be held using Zoom on Thursday, May 6, or Friday, May 7 from 3:30-6:30 p.m., and Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m.-noon. To sign up for audition times, visit www.yorkshire playhouse.com/auditions. You can begin to sign up for auditions on Monday, April 26.”

Each participant in the Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre must pay a joining fee of $40 to be in the production. The fee includes the production script and two tickets for the production. Fees are only paid by those who make the production and must be paid online before rehearsals begin. Scholarships are available for families who cannot afford the fees. Parents will need to sign a release form indicating they know the risks involved in doing a production during COVID-19 and discuss with their children the additional rules that will be put in place to provide the safest environment possible.