Auditions to be held for Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre production

YORK – Auditions will soon be held for the summer 2022 Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre production of J.M. Berry’s “Peter Pan.”

This classic tale tells the story of Wendy, John and Michael Darling’s adventures in Neverland with the imitable Pet Pan, “the boy who would not grow up.” In Neverland, the Darlings are introduced to the Lost Boys, Peter’s jealous fairy friend Tinker Bell, the infamous pirate Captain Hook, and the crocodile who swallowed Hook’s hand.

The over the past two summers the Yorkshire Playhouse Children’s Theatre has been performing at walking trail next to Beaver Creek. This year marks the return to the Playhouse for the 21st season. Peter Pan was originally intended to be the 20th anniversary show, but COVID changed those plans.

The Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre is for children who have completed first grade to those who have completed their junior year in high school. Rehearsals will begin on Monday, May 30 and run to June 22. The performances are schedule for June 23 and 24 and 25 at 7 p.m., and June 26 at 2 p.m.

“The aim of the Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre is to teach children about theatre, performance skills, and to provide the actors of York County an enjoyable artistic experience,” says Director John Baker III.

There are roughly 40-50 parts in Peter Pan. Due to a limited number of roles, children are required to audition for a part in the production.

Auditions will be held at the Yorkshire Playhouse May 5 and 6, 3:30-6 p.m., and Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-noon. To sign up for audition times visit www.yorkshire playhouse.com/auditions.

Individuals can begin to sign up for auditions beginning Monday, April 25.

“Unfortunately, not all children who audition can be selected for the production. Please prepare your children for the possibility of not making the production after auditioning,” Baker said. “Those who make the production are expected to be at all rehearsals and ready to work on the show. Theatre is team art. Every cast member is important, and without complete cast commitment, the final production suffers.”

Each participant in The Yorkshire Playhouse Children's Theatre must pay a joining fee of $45 to be in the production. The fee includes the production script, production T-shirt and two tickets for the production. Fees are only paid by those who make the production. Scholarships are available for families who cannot afford the fees.