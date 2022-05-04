ATV/utility vehicle ordinance to get third and final reading

YORK – An ordinance regarding the allowance of ATVs and utility vehicles on York city streets will get a third and final reading on Thursday, when the city council meets in regular session.

This ordinance has been discussed during past meetings, with advocates on both sides of the theory speaking up. Some have expressed safety concerns about the allowance and others have said they would like it because of current high gas prices.

The ordinance did go back to the ordinance committee for some changes after the second reading and those changes will be presented during Thursday’s meeting. Some of the changes that have been made to the wording include that they would only be able to be used on streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less (instead of 25 mph as originally presented); there is clarification that they cannot be used on city trails or on city property; the permit fee was increased to $50; there is clarification that the driver must comply with the rules of the road; drivers must comply with state child restraint laws that apply to other vehicles; and there are consequences for violations which could include revoking the permit to operate the vehicle, in addition to fines.

The council will then have the option of passing or denying the ordinance.

Also on Thursday night’s agenda:

• A presentation will take place in which York will again be recognized as a Tree City USA.

• A change proposal will be considered pertaining to work at the landfill. There will also be a discussion with Kevin burns regarding easement access north of the landfill.

• The council will also look at a quote from Sourcewell for a playground at the Holthus Convention Center.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.

