 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

ATV/utility vehicle ordinance to get third and final reading

  • 0
York water tower

YORK – An ordinance regarding the allowance of ATVs and utility vehicles on York city streets will get a third and final reading on Thursday, when the city council meets in regular session.

This ordinance has been discussed during past meetings, with advocates on both sides of the theory speaking up. Some have expressed safety concerns about the allowance and others have said they would like it because of current high gas prices.

The ordinance did go back to the ordinance committee for some changes after the second reading and those changes will be presented during Thursday’s meeting. Some of the changes that have been made to the wording include that they would only be able to be used on streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less (instead of 25 mph as originally presented); there is clarification that they cannot be used on city trails or on city property; the permit fee was increased to $50; there is clarification that the driver must comply with the rules of the road; drivers must comply with state child restraint laws that apply to other vehicles; and there are consequences for violations which could include revoking the permit to operate the vehicle, in addition to fines.

People are also reading…

The council will then have the option of passing or denying the ordinance.

Also on Thursday night’s agenda:

• A presentation will take place in which York will again be recognized as a Tree City USA.

• A change proposal will be considered pertaining to work at the landfill. There will also be a discussion with Kevin burns regarding easement access north of the landfill.

• The council will also look at a quote from Sourcewell for a playground at the Holthus Convention Center.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fireball spotted over southern Mississippi, NASA confirms

A loud boom prefaced a streaking fireball spotted in three Southern states. NASA confirmed Thursday that more than 30 people in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi reported seeing the exceptionally bright meteor in the sky around 8 a.m. Wednesday after hearing loud booms in Claiborne County, Mississippi, and surrounding areas. Officials say it was first spotted 54 miles above the Mississippi River, near Alcorn, Mississippi. At its peak, the fireball was more than 10 times brighter than a full moon. NASA says the fireball generated enough energy to create shockwaves that produced booms and vibrations felt by people in the area.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Second Amazon union vote in New York City fails

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News