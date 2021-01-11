Attorneys submit applications to replace York County Judge Senff

YORK – Four attorneys have submitted their names for consideration in the process to fill the judicial position that is currently vacant due to the retirement of York County Judge Linda Caster-Senff.

The attorneys are Drew A. Graham of Nebraska City, Lynelle D. Homolka of Central City, Ross A. Luzum of Aurora and Timothy P. Matas of Columbus.

No attorneys from York County submitted their names for consideration.

This judgeship is in the Fifth Judicial District, which consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York Counties.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Aurora with the understanding that the appointed judge will be required to sit in both Hamilton and York Counties.

A public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held via WebEx at the Seward County Courthouse at 10 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 29. At that time, the commission will review all applicants.