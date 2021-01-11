Attorneys submit applications to replace York County Judge Senff

YORK – Four attorneys have submitted their names for consideration in the process to fill the judicial position that is currently vacant due to the retirement of York County Judge Linda Caster-Senff.
The attorneys are Drew A. Graham of Nebraska City, Lynelle D. Homolka of Central City, Ross A. Luzum of Aurora and Timothy P. Matas of Columbus.
No attorneys from York County submitted their names for consideration.
This judgeship is in the Fifth Judicial District, which consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York Counties.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Aurora with the understanding that the appointed judge will be required to sit in both Hamilton and York Counties.
A public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be held via WebEx at the Seward County Courthouse at 10 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 29. At that time, the commission will review all applicants.
According to information from the Nebraska Supreme Court, “commission members and applicants may participate in this hearing via WebEx. The public hearing may be available for viewing on NET at the following link on the date of the hearing: Nebraska Educational Television's Live & On Demand: State Government website.”
Members of the public who wish to present testimony for the commission’s consideration can do so via the following two ways:
They can provide written testimony in advance. They can do so by sending the information to the commission’s chairman no later than 4 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 28, to the following address: Nebraska Supreme Court, Judicial Nominating Commission 5th Judicial District, PO Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509 or by emailing it to jackie.hladik@nebraska.gov.
They can also provide oral testimony by attending the hearing at the Seward County Courthouse. All persons who attend, according to the Supreme Court instructions, should be prepared for staggered admittance and restricted seating in order to maintain social distancing.