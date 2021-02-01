Attorney pool for local judgeship narrowed to two

YORK COUNTY – Four attorneys applied for consideration to be the new county judge in York and Hamilton Counties.
Following a public hearing/interview session before the Judicial Nominating Commission held last Friday, the names have now been narrowed to two.
The nominating commission has provided the nominations to Lynelle C. Homolka of Central City and Ross A. Luzum of Aurora for the consideration of Governor Pete Ricketts.
The governor will make the decision as to who will be the new county judge for these two counties in the Fifth Judicial District.
The other two attorneys who also submitted their applications were Drew A. Graham of Nebraska City and Timothy P. Matas of Columbus.
No attorneys from York County submitted their names for consideration.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Aurora with the understanding that the appointed judge will be required to sit in both Hamilton and York County.
The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff.
Judge Senff was appointed to the bench in 2005 and was retained in her position by area voters, most recently in 2014. During her 15 years on the bench, Senff volunteered on committees for both the Nebraska Supreme Court and the County Judges Association, including service on the Judicial Ethics Committee, Committee on Children and the Courts, and a select 2018 leadership group of judges working to provide consistent and transparent court records.
She is a Nebraska State Bar Foundation Fellow, an honor based on the integrity and character of legal professionals who are dedicated to improving the administration of justice.
Judge Senff worked as a city attorney and deputy county attorney in Aurora from 1997-2005. She was in private practice from 1997-2005, in Aurora. From 1987-1997, she worked at the Douglas County Attorney’s office in Omaha and from 1983-1987, she worked at the Hall County Attorney’s office as a deputy attorney in Grand Island.