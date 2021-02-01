Attorney pool for local judgeship narrowed to two

YORK COUNTY – Four attorneys applied for consideration to be the new county judge in York and Hamilton Counties.

Following a public hearing/interview session before the Judicial Nominating Commission held last Friday, the names have now been narrowed to two.

The nominating commission has provided the nominations to Lynelle C. Homolka of Central City and Ross A. Luzum of Aurora for the consideration of Governor Pete Ricketts.

The governor will make the decision as to who will be the new county judge for these two counties in the Fifth Judicial District.

The other two attorneys who also submitted their applications were Drew A. Graham of Nebraska City and Timothy P. Matas of Columbus.

No attorneys from York County submitted their names for consideration.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Aurora with the understanding that the appointed judge will be required to sit in both Hamilton and York County.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff.