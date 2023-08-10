SEWARD COUNTY — On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, a 911 call was received by York County Communications and that information was forwarded to Seward County Communications.

The female party reported that she stopped to assist an individual that appeared to be having vehicle problems on the roadway and the male individual tried to force the female into his vehicle.

She stated that she got away from him and described him as a Hispanic male wearing red pants and a red hat. She also gave an accurate description of his vehicle. The female party did not provide her name or location, and subsequently did not respond to continuous attempts to contact her by Seward County Communications.

Due to the nature of the 911 call, multiple deputies with the Seward County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area in question with very little victim information. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle matching the description provided by the female was located.

The female caller was subsequently identified and after a lengthy investigation it was determined that she had fabricated the initial report. She was arrested and charged with false reporting amongst other charges relating to the incident.

Regarding the initial incident, there is no threat to the public. Names are not being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

We would like to thank the community for their quick response and assistance that was given.