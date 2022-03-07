ATM thief sentenced after running from officers near Hordville

HAMILTON COUNTY – An Iowa man has been sentenced in federal court for stealing an ATM in Giltner, which was found in an abandoned vehicle near Hordville where he also stole a vehicle while fleeing from law enforcement.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp says Jason Badberg, 38, of Avoca, Iowa, was sentenced on Friday for bank theft.

United States Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Badberg to 24 months in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Upon his release from prison, Badberg will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.

Co-defendant Clifford Badberg, Jason Badberg’s father, was sentenced on Dec. 17, 2021, to 42 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

During the night of Feb. 15, 2021, the Badbergs went to the Giltner State Bank in Giltner. They stole the bank’s ATM machine, loaded it into the back of a pickup truck and drove away. Later that night, law enforcement officers located the pickup truck in a rural area near Hordville. As law enforcement officers closed in on the pickup truck, they saw two men run away. When officers approached the pickup truck, they saw the ATM in the bed of the pickup.

Clifford Badberg was found by officers a couple of hours later and was arrested.

Jason Badberg stole a car in Hordville and was later arrested on April 13, 2021. When Jason Badberg was arrested and interviewed by law enforcement, he admitted to his involvement in stealing the ATM from the Giltner State Bank.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).