Assessor sends reminder on approaching personal property deadline

YORK – York County Assessor Ann Charlton and the Nebraska Department of Revenue Property Assessment Division are reminding owners of depreciable taxable tangible personal property that the Nebraska personal Property Return and Schedule must be filed on or before May 1.

This must be filed on or before May 1 with the county assessor where the personal property is located.

Since May 1 falls on a Sunday, Charlton said they can be filed or before May 2.

And if someone has property at more than one location, they should contact the county assessor’s office to determine the tax district.

A Nebraska Personal Property Return and Schedule must be filed for all depreciable tangible personal property that is owned or held on January 1, 12:01 a.m., of each year; or leased from or to another person.

If personal property subject to taxation is not reported by the deadline, it is subject to penalties. If the value is added after May 1 but before June 30, 10% of the tax due on the value is added. If the value is added on or after July 1, 25% of the tax due on the value is added.

The department of revenue also says the payment or non-payment of sales tax does not impact the property tax status of tangible personal property.

If anyone has questions, they can contact the York County Assessor’s office or go to revenue.nebraska.gov/PAD/personal-property.

