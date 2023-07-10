YORK – The York County Assessor’s office will be offering two demonstration sessions for those in the real estate community to learn more about the features of the county’s new GIS mapping website.
York County Assessor Kurt Bulgrin says the sessions will be held with a representative of Surveying and Mapping LLC (SAM Companies).
The county’s new GIS mapping website is https://york.samgis.biz/.
The demonstrations will take place on Tuesday, July 18. One session will start at 10 a.m., the other will follow at 11 a.m.
Bulgrin said, “In an effort to accommodate as many people as possible, please RSVP to our office. If we have enough interest, we may offer an afternoon session as well. In the meantime, as you play around on the new site and notice there is information missing from the old GIS website that you would like to see, or if you have any other suggestions, please email me or bring those suggestions with you to the demo. Thanks for your patience as we move forward and please let me know if you have any other questions or comments.”
Reservations may be made by calling the assessor’s office at 362-4926 or emailing Bulgrin at kbulgrin@yorkcountyne.com.