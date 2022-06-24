Assessor reminds those who lost property to file forms by July 15

YORK – York County Assessor Ann Charlton, along with the Department of Revenue Property Assessment Division, is reminding real property owners who have suffered significant damage to their property on or after Jan. 1 and before July 1 that Form 425 Report of Destroyed Real Property is available.

She said if “real property is destroyed between these dates, filing this report may result in the assessed value being adjusted in accordance with the Report of Destroyed Real Property. For real property that has suffered significant damage as a result of a calamity occurring on or after January 1 and before July 1 of the current assessment year, the property owner may file the Report of Destroyed Real Property with the county assessor and the county clerk on or before July 15.

She explained that “calamity means a disastrous event, including but not limited to, a fire, an earthquake, a flood, a tornado, or other natural event which significantly affects the assessed value of the property.

“Significant property damage means the following,” she said:

• 1. Damage to an improvement exceeding 20% of the improvement’s assessed value in the current tax year as determined by the county assessor;

• 2. Damage to the land exceeding 20% of a parcel’s assessed land value in the current tax year as determined by the county assessor; or

• 3. Damage exceeding 20% of the property’s assessed value in the current tax year as determined by the county assessor if such property is located in an area that has been declared a disaster area by the governor and a housing inspector or health inspector has determined the property is uninhabitable or unlivable.”

Charlton said the county board of equalization will consider the report to determine any adjustments to the assessed value for the current year. The county board of equalization must act upon this report on or after June 1 and on or before July 25, or on or before August 10 if the board has adopted a resolution to extend the deadline for hear protests under Neb. Rev. Stat § 77-1502, and must send a notice of the reassessment value for destroyed real property to the owner.

This reminder comes after two major hail/storm/tornado events have moved through the York County area in recent weeks. The assessor’s office earlier announced this form and deadline, but as of press time has not received any such filings.

If anyone has questions, they can contact the assessor’s office at 402-362-4926 or they can contact the Policy/Legal section of the Property Assessment Division of the Nebraska Department of Revenue.

