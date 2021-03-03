Assault, threats case moved to problem solving court

YORK – A case against Cade Drummond, 21, of York, has been moved from York County District Court to problem solving court, following an agreement with Drummond and his guilty pleas to charges of terroristic threats (a Class 3A felony) and third degree assault (a Class 1 misdemeanor).
According to court documents, police officers were dispatched to a residential facility at the 200 Block of North Lincoln Avenue at around midnight. They had contact with a woman who said Drummond had been staying with her since he was released from the Lancaster County Jail and he had been very disrespectful to her, so she asked him to leave.
The officers said she told them he grabbed her shoulder and caused pain.
Then, he later threatened her by allegedly saying he “would shoot her and any of her friends that would mess with him,” according to the probable cause document filed with the court. The woman said she knew Drummond had a gun, but she didn’t know if it was real or not. “She thought Cade was serious and feared for her safety.”
The officers said Drummond was called in earlier in reference to him threatening to shoot another resident at this housing facility. “This person has seen Cade’s gun and told (a sergeant with the police department) it was a Glock-style pistol that was allegedly defaced. They also reported Cade told them he had killed 65 people over the years. This person did not want to press charges when they reported and wished to remain anonymous. They were simply concerned that Cade was in possession of a firearm after he was released on bond for an alleged domestic assault in Lincoln.”
When officers made contact with Drummond, at a different residence (according to court documents), he “allowed officers to search his vehicle for weapons. He stated he did have a pellet gun inside a duffel bag in the back seat. Officers located this weapon. It was a very authentic looking firearm that a reasonable person would believe was real.”