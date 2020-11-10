Assault case amended to drug-related only, bound over

YORK – Sean Hoffman, 44, of Waco has been officially charged with a drug-related count and previous charges related to assault have been dismissed.

Hoffman was initially charged with first degree assault, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. All but the charge of possession of a controlled substance have been dismissed and the remaining count has been bound over to District Court.

According to the affidavit filed with the county court, an investigator with the York County Sheriff’s Department and the sheriff’s captain were contacted about an alleged assault and dispatched to York General Hospital.

In the affidavit, the investigator says he spoke with a woman who said she had been involved in a physical altercation with Hoffman. She alleged that during that altercation, “Hoffman threatened to kill her on numerous occasions. Hoffman advised (her) at one point that he was going to retrieve his 9mm and kill her.

“During the altercation,” the investigator says, “Hoffman struck (her) numerous times with a metal pipe. She suffered a fractured right wrist due to blunt force trauma caused by being struck with said pipe.”