As a grandparent I know fully well the tug that grandkids have on one’s heart. So, as the surgical practice that Daniel Growney, M.D. began in York celebrates its 30th anniversary, he and his wife Rose have announced that they are following their hearts and will be moving to Texas to be closer to their grandkids.

Their daughter Jessica who is serving in the military at Ft. Hood in Texas has three children with a fourth on the way. The Growneys will be moving to Copperas Cove, Texas in the near future.

The surgical clinic initially was called Daniel J. Growney, M.D., PC and the name was changed to York Surgical Associates in 2008 when Dr. Ye joined the practice.

Aside from practicing in York, Dr. Growney has also worked in the Henderson, Geneva, David City, Hebron and Schuyler hospitals over the years. His last day in York will be April 30.

“I certainly have enjoyed my practice here in York over the years,” said Dr. Growney. “I have enjoyed getting to know so many patients over the years.”

He added, “I would like to thank all the family physicians and specialty doctors along with the nurses and hospital staff I’ve had the opportunity to work with during the past 30 years.”

“I would also like to thank all the York Surgical staff, past and present, for their years of service, We will always consider York our home and are looking forward to our next phase in life.”

Dr. Growney does plan on continuing to work after the move to Texas according to Rose.

Dr. Ye and Heidi Combs PA will still be continuing their practice in the same office as York Surgical Associates. Natural U aesthetics will also continue to practice in the same location. York General Hospital has started a new surgeon recruitment process and more information will be forthcoming in the future.

“We have loved raising our three kids Tim, Paul and Jessica here in York,” said Rose Growney. “It’s a wonderful community. But those grandkids of ours have lassoed our hearts tight and are roping us into the move to the Longhorn state.”

York General Hospital will be holding a reception on Tuesday, April 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. in honor of Dr. Growney’s 30 years in York. It will be open to hospital staff and the community.

A Business Beat “Thank You” to Dr. Growney and Rose for their contributions to the York community over the years and wish them nothing but the best for the future. Enjoy those grandkids.

Horizontal Boring & Tunneling Co. honors employees

Celebrating 40 years in business, Horizontal Boring & Tunneling Co. (HB&T) of Exeter hosted an Annual Employee Appreciation Banquet at the Holthus Convention Center in York on Feb. 11 with 79 people in attendance.

Photos from the past were displayed on all the tables and a PowerPoint video featuring projects and employees continued throughout the evening.

Brent Moore, HB&T President, gave a welcome address, followed by Kenton Moore, Senior Project Manager/Estimator, with a keynote speech.

Service awards were distributed to eleven team members. These employees have over 220 combined years of service to the company.

In addition to the service awards, HB&T celebrated safety – with a combined 320 years of accident-free work for all employees honored.

Safety awards for 2022 were presented to employees based on an individual and crew/department basis. A total of 41 employees received a safety award, with time spans ranging from one year to over 30 years. A safety decal is given out for team members to wear on their company-issued hardhat to commemorate this honor.

Following the honoring and safety award presentations, those in attendance enjoyed entertainment by comedian/ventriloquist Kevin Horner who utilized “volunteers” from the audience as part of his show. Random drawings for prizes were conducted at the end of the evening.

Located in Exeter, HB&T provides quality trenchless service. Its crews have drilled under rivers, railroads, highways, and interstates with various methods including directional drilling, tunneling, auger boring and pilot tube for services such as water, sewer, electrical, and drainage.

What the heck?

I got another reminder this past weekend that Father Time is continuing to knock at my front door. We attended a 60th birthday party for my cousin Steve Sjuts up in Albion. His dad Cal and my dad did some farming together as I grew up so our family and Steve’s family saw a lot of each other.

Steve now also farms the land where I grew up.

Back then, Steve was this little dude running around when we all got together and him hitting 60 was a reminder just how much I was ahead of him in the age category.

Other than that it was a great evening as we got to see his whole family and even met a couple of new members to the Sjuts family tree. I also saw some Humphrey area people I haven’t seen in a long time.

The party was held at the Highway 14 Brewery there in Albion. Still wish someone would open a place like that here in York.

It would be very popular.