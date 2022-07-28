 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Artistic Me sparks imaginations

Kids master their art skills in York Parks and Rec Artist Me program held at the York Community Center. 

 News-Times/Naomy Snider

YORK -- This week, York Parks and Recreation busted out the art supplies for their Artistic Me program at the community center. Monday through Thursday, 17 elementary students learned about artists and practiced their art skills.

Their first project on Monday was designing their own color wheels. They learned about different shades of colors using rainbow colored pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks and glitter craft balls.

Tuesday, things got a little sticky. The kids created gel and resist paintings out of gel soap, acrylic paint, and spray paint. They painted designs on a blank paper surface, and had to wait for the paint to dry before they could drizzle on the gel soap. The kids then covered their art with spray paint. As one may assume, this was all done outside with supervision. They let the spray paint set in for a couple of minutes, rinsed off the excess dish soap and revealed their unique paintings.

Wednesday and Thursday consisted of painting sunsets with balloons and learning how to evenly mix colors using acrylic paint.

York Parks and Rec staff member Natalie Rockenbach was the supervisor and instructor for this year’s Artistic Me.

Rockenbach is attending the University of Kearney where she is studying elementary education. She said she learned how to paint a sunset with Sandhill cranes in an art class, so she wanted to teach something similar to the kids.

Rockenback said, “This is a great program. Art is something all kids enjoy, and I think this year went pretty good!”

Art2.JPG

At Artistic Me, young artist Aylah Mierau paints a sunset. 
Art3.JPG

York Parks and Rec staff member Natalie Rockenbach teaches kids how to bring their art to life.
Art4.JPG

Young artist Izzey Houtwed shows off her sunset painting at the Artist Me program. 
