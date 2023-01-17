Artist displays nature as art at Kilgore Library

YORK -- The whimsical artwork of York Kilgore Library’s very own staff member Janey Due is on display for all to see during the month of January. Due’s diverse work of art ranges from vibrant water paintings of fictional figures to a shelf of artist’s conk artwork.

Due, 24, graduated Doane University where she studied graphic design. She said the love of artwork was passed down through her family.

“When I was younger, I loved science and math and I never took an art class or anything in high school, but my mom is an artist and I was always doing artwork with her,” said Due. “At Doane, I didn’t care for the biology courses I was taking, so I decided to take an intro to graphic design course and began taking more and more art classes.”

Due said she now paints anytime she has a free moment to get her hand on a brush. The slew of her artwork primarily consists of nature, insects and animals.

“I will say I can’t mess up a flower or mushroom,” said Due proudly. “I’ve always been an outdoorsy person and I am a huge animal lover. I have three reptiles at home, a dog and a cat, it’s like a small zoo.”

While she’s only been painting for a few years, Due said she is still trying to find her style. She said, “I had a friend tell me recently, that in order to develop your own technique, in what it is you’re doing, you must master the basics first, so that is what I am trying to do.”

Due admires Emmy winning artist Mike Perry who creates paintings, animations, monographs, sculptures and public art installations. His artwork has youthful features with bold patterns and form. Due said he is well known for his animation on Comedy Central’s Broad City, which led Television Academy awarding Perry the 2018 Emmy winner of the Motion Design Jury award. Due describes Perry’s work as “organic bright and fun!”

Due’s creative practice comes from observing the nature around her. In addition to painting, Due collects what is called “artists” conk, a type of polypore fungus that grows shelf-like on tree trunks. Artists like Due make use of the fungus to etch landscape designs once they are cut and dried. Due said as long as the mushrooms aren’t put in direct sunlight, they can harden and last for many years.

As a hobby, Due enjoys making art pieces for her friends and family. She loves giving them as Christmas and birthday gifts. She said she would like to sell more art pieces and exhibit her art in gallery shows.

In her free time, Due loves playing guitar and taking her dog Jude on walks. She also loves babysitting her five nieces and nephews in Exeter.

Due said she would like to thank her mom Kay for instilling in her a passion for art. Due said, “She is a much better artist than she gives herself credit for.”

You can find Due’s art on display at T.Squared Co. Boutique in Exeter and York Kilgore Library in the Elmer Baker Display Case.