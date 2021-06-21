Art teacher retires after painting 44 years of memories

McCOOL JUNCTION -- Recently retired after 44 years of teaching, Marcia Clark of McCool Junction Public School received the Mustang Pride Award for her service over the years as an art teacher, yearbook advisor and librarian. With many years of experience under her belt, Clark has a colorful take on life as an educator.
Clark was raised in Hastings. She has always had an eye for detail; she recalls when she and her best friend would draw for hours at a time. With a passion for art, Clark entered her artwork into contests as she grew older. She once entered a mosaic in a state-wide art contest and won first place.
Clark attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln where she received her bachelor's in fine arts with a minor in English. She then received her master’s at the University of Nebraska Kearney. After graduating, Clark worked for an insurance company in Lincoln until one afternoon she received a call from Dan Jantzen who was the superintendent of McCool School in 1977. Jantzen told her about an opening for a junior high English teacher.
“At the time, I didn’t know what McCool would hold,” said Clark. “I still think fate brought me here.”
Teaching came naturally for Clark. Over the years she has taught English, art and yearbook. She inspired confidence and hard work ethic within her students.
Former McCool Superintendent Curtis Cogswell said, “On the faculty side of things, she was insightful and saw how every decision we made had an impact on the students. She put the spotlight on her students and that’s what made her a wonderful educator."
Cogswell won't forget her positivity and patience she had with her students, saying she was humble and prioritized building relationships with them.
Clark said, “I wanted my students to feel proud of their art work and walk out of my classroom saying ‘I did that.’ I wanted to bring out the talent in my students.”
Clark is going to miss visiting with the teachers and staff at McCool, taking photos at school events, and empowering students to believe in themselves.
Even though she’s putting down the paint brushes and photography for now, Clark looks forward to making sweet memories with her family like attending her grandchildren’s activities. Traveling in the near future with her husband, Ron Clark, is also added to her list of things to do.