Art teacher retires after painting 44 years of memories

McCOOL JUNCTION -- Recently retired after 44 years of teaching, Marcia Clark of McCool Junction Public School received the Mustang Pride Award for her service over the years as an art teacher, yearbook advisor and librarian. With many years of experience under her belt, Clark has a colorful take on life as an educator.

Clark was raised in Hastings. She has always had an eye for detail; she recalls when she and her best friend would draw for hours at a time. With a passion for art, Clark entered her artwork into contests as she grew older. She once entered a mosaic in a state-wide art contest and won first place.

Clark attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln where she received her bachelor's in fine arts with a minor in English. She then received her master’s at the University of Nebraska Kearney. After graduating, Clark worked for an insurance company in Lincoln until one afternoon she received a call from Dan Jantzen who was the superintendent of McCool School in 1977. Jantzen told her about an opening for a junior high English teacher.

“At the time, I didn’t know what McCool would hold,” said Clark. “I still think fate brought me here.”

Teaching came naturally for Clark. Over the years she has taught English, art and yearbook. She inspired confidence and hard work ethic within her students.