Arrest warrant issued in methamphetamine case

YORK – York County District Judge James Stecker issued this past week an arrest warrant for Jordan Holbrook, 22, of Lincoln after he failed to appear for arraignment on a methamphetamine-related charge.
This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in York County on Interstate 80. In the affidavit he filed with the court, the deputy said he witnessed a speeding vehicle which was also missing a rear license plate. A traffic stop was initiated.
The deputy said he deployed his canine and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.
During a search of Holbrook’s person, the deputy allegedly found two bags containing methamphetamine which weighed 1.4 grams. It is also alleged Holbrook had a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in his front waistband.
The affidavit says the substances tested positive as methamphetamine.
Holbrook has been charged with a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, as well as a $10,000 fine.
When Holbrook did not appear for court proceedings this week, York County Attorney John Lyons asked for the warrant to be issued.
Holbrook’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel, told the court his client was notified of the arraignment date and his office had tried multiple times to reach him without any response.