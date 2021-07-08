Arrest warrant issued in methamphetamine case

YORK – York County District Judge James Stecker issued this past week an arrest warrant for Jordan Holbrook, 22, of Lincoln after he failed to appear for arraignment on a methamphetamine-related charge.

This case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol in York County on Interstate 80. In the affidavit he filed with the court, the deputy said he witnessed a speeding vehicle which was also missing a rear license plate. A traffic stop was initiated.

The deputy said he deployed his canine and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.

During a search of Holbrook’s person, the deputy allegedly found two bags containing methamphetamine which weighed 1.4 grams. It is also alleged Holbrook had a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in his front waistband.

The affidavit says the substances tested positive as methamphetamine.

Holbrook has been charged with a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision, as well as a $10,000 fine.

When Holbrook did not appear for court proceedings this week, York County Attorney John Lyons asked for the warrant to be issued.