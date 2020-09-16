Arrest warrant issued in meth case

YORK – Lance S. Smith, II, whose addresses have been listed as both Newman Grove and Albion, was to be sentenced in York County District Court this week in a case involving the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine.
Smith, however, did not appear for the sentencing proceedings. York County Attorney John Lyons asked that a bench warrant be issued. Judge James Stecker revoked Smith’s bond and issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
When Smith was arrested, back in October, 2019, York County Sheriff’s Investigator Alex Hildebrand explained the situation. He said a deputy with the sheriff’s office was on regular patrol when a disabled vehicle was spotted near Road 5 on Highway 81.
“The vehicle was a green Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing Nebraska license plates,” Investigator Hildebrand explained. “A male and a female were seen outside the vehicle, looking underneath the hood. The deputy stopped to offer roadside assistance and spoke with the individuals who were identified as Shayla K. Johnson and Lance C. Smith II, both of Newman Grove, Nebraska.
“Due to inconsistent stories between the individuals at the scene and numerous indicators of drug trafficking, a narcotics detention canine was deployed on the vehicle,” Hildebrand said further. “The canine alerted and indicated to the presence of the odor of illicit drugs emitting from the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle was conducted and approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized.”
The meth was found in a bag, in the engine compartment of the vehicle, near the air filter.
Johnson and Smith were arrested and taken to the York County Jail.
Smith was initially charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 1D felony (because of the amount of methamphetamine that was seized, the level was enhanced) which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision; and having no drug tax stamp, also a Class 4 felony. The first count was amended to attempt of a Class 4 felony (which is a Class 1 misdemeanor) and the other two counts were dismissed.
