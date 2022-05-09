Arrest warrant issued in drug case due to arraignment no-show

YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who failed to show up for his arraignment in York County District Court in a drug-related case.

Melvin Small Jr., 30, of Baltimore, Maryland, was first bound over on two Class 4 felonies – possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp. These charges stemmed from a traffic stop in York County during which Small was allegedly found to be in possession of a substantial amount of marijuana.

Following his failure to appear in court this past week, while he is out on bond, a new Class 4 felony has been filed against him.

Class 4 felonies carry possible maximum sentences of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision and a $10,000 fine, upon conviction.

Once Small is taken into custody, a new arraignment date will be set.