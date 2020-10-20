Arrest warrant issued in deadly weapon case

YORK – Hunter G. Guillot, 28, of Pineville, La., was scheduled for arraignment in a case involving possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person in York County.

However, Guillot did not appear or respond for the arraignment proceedings. As a result, York County District Judge James Stecker issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

The affidavit of probable cause indicates that a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol was on regular duty, proceeding eastbound, on Interstate 80 when he saw a car sitting on the shoulder facing westbound. Another trooper had already stopped to check on the vehicle as well.

It was discovered that the motorist was sleeping.

The trooper knocked on the window to wake the driver – Guillot – and while doing so saw a Glock pistol between the driver’s seat and the console.

During a license check, it was discovered that Guillot had a valid protection order against him and he was prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon.

Guillot was arrested and the handgun, bullets and magazine were transferred to the Grand Island state patrol office to be locked into evidence.

The charge against Guillot is a Class 1D felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, upon conviction.