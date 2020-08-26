Arrest warrant issued for York man set for drug sentencing

YORK – David A. Burling, 51, of York, was scheduled this week to be sentenced in a case involving stolen doughnuts and illegal drugs.
But when he didn’t show up in York County District Court, Judge James Stecker instead issued a bench warrant for his arrest.
This case began right before Christmas, 2019, when a large amount of doughnuts were stolen from a locked holding area before they could be sold at a York grocery store.
Timothy Brungardt, 29, of York, was seen in surveillance video taking the doughnuts and a search warrant was issued for the residence where Brungardt was staying.
Also living there were Burling and Angela Grady, 49.
When the warrant was issued at that residence, the doughnuts were found.
Investigators said they also found much more, including a glass pipe with burned methamphetamine residue, multiple syringes (some used, some still packaged), a digital scale, a baggie with marijuana, a glass jar containing 69 grams of marijuana, more syringes and pipes with methamphetamine residue.
Burling was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 2A felony.
The prosecution was also seeking habitual criminal status for Burling because of his prior criminal convictions. Court documents indicate those convictions include: June, 1998, possession of a controlled substance in Kearney County, 1-3 years; August, 1999, possession of a controlled substance in Adams County, 1-3 years; May, 2000, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in Adams County, 18 months to two years; October, 2009, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in Adams County, 20 months to three years; and February, 2018, possession of a controlled substance in Adams County, two years.
As part of a plea agreement, all charges against Burling were dropped except possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded no contest to that charge, in York County District Court, and sentencing was set for this week.
The conviction carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.
It is not clear as of this time if an additional charge of failure to appear will be added against Burling.
