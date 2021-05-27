Arrest warrant issued for Shelby woman in forgery case

YORK – An arrest warrant was issued this week for Lanaya Schmoker, 28, of Shelby, who failed to appear for a hearing regarding alleged violation of her post-release supervision after being convicted of first degree forgery.

In August of 2019, she was sentenced to 18 months of incarceration to be followed by 24 months of post-release supervision.

It is being alleged she violated the terms of her post-release supervision and was supposed to answer to those allegations this week in York County District Court.

According to court documents, regarding the conviction itself, Schmoker forged two checks, belonging to another person, with totals of $230.90 and $257.35, at a business in York. The court documents also say she presented a forged check for $675 to a private individual in York.

Initially, she was charged with three counts of first degree forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery. All but the one count of first degree forgery were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

This week in York County District Court, York County Attorney John Lyons told the court Schmoker had been served notice that she was required to appear. Judge James Stecker agreed that the service had been documented and issued the bench warrant.