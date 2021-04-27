Arrest warrant issued for sex offender who failed to report, appear

YORK – York County District Judge James Stecker issued a bench warrant this week for the arrest of McLean Christiansen, 28, of York, who is accused of failing to comply with sex offender registry requirements as well as failing to appear for arraignment in the matter.

In the case, in particularly, he is charged with a Class 3A felony.

Christiansen was convicted of debauching a minor in October of 2019. He was ordered to comply with the state’s sex offender registry for a term of 15 years. Complying with the registry requirements includes consistently reporting to local law enforcement place of residence, place of employment, etc.

According to court documents, the York Police Department was contacted by someone who realized Christiansen had used their address when registering his address with law enforcement, but the information was false. The person said Christiansen had not lived there for some time. He had been there intermittently but was no longer welcome at that address. The resident said she believed Christiansen was living in his car, somewhere in Lincoln.

An arrest warrant was issued and Christiansen was taken into custody.