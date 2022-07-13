Arrest warrant issued for man who had meth in his sock

YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who had a meth tooter in his sock during a traffic stop in York County.

Bryce Bond, 35, whose addresses have been listed as both Denver and Chicago, failed to appear this week for a status hearing in York County District Court and Judge James Stecker issued a warrant for his arrest.

This case began when a traffic stop was initiated on South Lincoln Avenue in York by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department. Bond was a passenger in the vehicle.

A sheriff’s canine alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the search, deputies found uncovered caps to hypodermic needles and a tooter with methamphetamine residue.

During a search of Bond’s person, deputies felt something inside his sock and found plastic containing a half-gram of methamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest, a review of Bond’s criminal history showed he has been convicted of felonies in Utah, Iowa and Wyoming. They also found he had two active warrants – one in Iowa, the other in Illinois.

Initially, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance in this case – which was later amended to attempted possession of a controlled substance.