 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Arrest warrant issued for man who had meth in his sock

  • 0
Courthouse Stock 4 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who had a meth tooter in his sock during a traffic stop in York County.

Bryce Bond, 35, whose addresses have been listed as both Denver and Chicago, failed to appear this week for a status hearing in York County District Court and Judge James Stecker issued a warrant for his arrest.

This case began when a traffic stop was initiated on South Lincoln Avenue in York by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department. Bond was a passenger in the vehicle.

A sheriff’s canine alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

During the search, deputies found uncovered caps to hypodermic needles and a tooter with methamphetamine residue.

During a search of Bond’s person, deputies felt something inside his sock and found plastic containing a half-gram of methamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest, a review of Bond’s criminal history showed he has been convicted of felonies in Utah, Iowa and Wyoming. They also found he had two active warrants – one in Iowa, the other in Illinois.

People are also reading…

Initially, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance in this case – which was later amended to attempted possession of a controlled substance.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Quite Unusual': Thresher shark sighting leaves wildlife tour group stunned

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News