Arrest warrant issued for man convicted in drug case

YORK – A bench warrant was issued this past week for the arrest of an Alda man who failed to show up in York County District Court for sentencing in a case involving controlled substances.

Jeremy Stryker, 46, was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Those charges were eventually amended to one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance and sentencing was supposed to take place this past week.

The case began when an officer with the York Police Department was on routine patrol and saw vehicle with expired license plates on a service road at the interchange area of York.

A traffic stop was initiated and Stryker was the driver. At the time of the stop, Stryker told the officer he did not have a driver’s license as it had been suspended tin Montana, according to court documents.

Court documents indicate Stryker gave the officer less than an ounce of marijuana, to throw away, and the officer found a pair of brass knuckles, a digital scale with a white powdery residue that tested positive as methamphetamine, along with a wallet containing multiple identification cards and credit cards belonging to people Stryker said he didn’t know.