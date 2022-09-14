Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in York

YORK – York Police Chief Ed Tjaden says his department arrested a man for attempted second degree murder in York on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Chief Tjaden said, “Shortly before 6 a.m., the York Police Department was notified regarding an assault with a knife. It was reported that a man was believed to be under the influence of an unknown drug or substance and had assaulted someone.

“Officers arrived on the scene and had contact with the suspect, who was identified as Sergio Antonio Mier Torres,” the chief said. “He was taken into custody after an investigation and talking to witnesses. He was living and working in York but also is reportedly of Omaha.”

He was arrested on the attempted murder charge and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, Chief Tjaden said. Torres was transported to York General Hospital to be evaluated and medically cleared for confinement. He was later booked at the York County Jail.

“Thankfully, the victim of this assault is stable and expected to recover,” Chief Tjaden said. “He was transported to and treated at York General Hospital for stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back.

“The York Police Department wishes to thank the York County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol for their assistance in this case,” the chief said.

He added, "This incident appears isolated and there is no threat to the general public."