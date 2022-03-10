Arraignments postponed against York woman accused of high level meth-related felonies

YORK – Two separate arraignment proceedings have been postponed for Becky Batterton, 62, of York, who has been charged with numerous high-level felonies related to distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a playground/park.

She was scheduled for arraignment but those were postponed so a competency evaluation can be updated.

In the first case, she is accused of selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant who was working with undercover investigators through the Rural Apprehension Program. According to court documents, she allegedly sold methamphetamine to the informant while investigators were recording and listening to the transaction, as well as monitoring the situation from outside her home in the 1600 block of North Iowa Avenue.

In that particular case, she is charged with delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug within 1,000 of Miller Park, a Class 1D felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison; conspiracy to commit a Class 1D felony, a Class 1D felony that again carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison; and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.

In a separate case, she is accused of another Class 1D felony, for delivery of a controlled substance near a park (which also carries an additional possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison) and delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison.

In the second case, the York Police Department (as part of an investigation) served a probable cause search warrant at Batterton’s home, in the 1600 Block of North Iowa Avenue. During that search, according to court documents, they found the following: two bags of methamphetamine, two pill bottles containing cannabis, one pill bottle containing methamphetamine, two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue, one broken glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, miscellaneous pieces of broken pipes with residue, a bong, another pipe with methamphetamine residue, a scale with methamphetamine residue on it, 100 plastic bags typically used for dealing drugs and one .22 caliber loaded round of ammunition.

The charges in the second case were also enhanced because of the close proximity to Miller Park in York.

It was also noted in court documents that Batterton has previously been convicted on two counts of felony delivery of methamphetamine.