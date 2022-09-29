Arraignment set for York man accused of making threats

YORK – Arraignment proceedings have been set in York County District Court for Isaac D. Shoff, 44, of York, who is accused of threatening to kill, kidnap and hurt certain York residents.

It is alleged Shoff left messages to a local office saying he was going to harm two people and specifically was going to kill one of them, according to court documents.

Another message was left at that office in which Shoff allegedly threatening to take a specific person and his/her family hostage, according to court documents.

Later, the York Police Department was contacted on the report Shoff had physically assaulted one of the people he threatened in the 200 Block of South Lincoln Avenue.

Officers said the people threatened by Shoff were afraid for their safety and wellbeing.

Shoff was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats and assault.

This past week, in York County District Court, a motion for bond review was denied. However, a motion to determine competency was granted.

Arraignment proceedings were set in the matter for Oct. 11.