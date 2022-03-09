Arraignment set for Gresham man charged with high level meth felony

YORK – Trent Patchin, 36, of Gresham, has been charged with possession of 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, which is a Class 1D felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison upon conviction. His arraignment in District Court has been set for March 14.

He was arrested after a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department saw him pulling a trailer without a visible rear license plate. The deputy, according to court documents, also saw the trailer on the shoulder of the roadway several times.

A traffic stop was initiated on E. 19th Street, just west of North Delaware Avenue in York.

Patchin was the driver and court documents indicate his passengers were Danielle Root and Michael Uphoff Jr., who the deputy said he knew from previous contacts.

The deputy’s K-9 partner, Justice, was deployed around the exterior of the pickup truck and trailer. Justice alerted to the presence of narcotics.

The deputy says in court documents that prior to a search of Patchin’s person, Patchin pulled a package out his pocket and placed it on the cruiser. In the package was methamphetamine.

During a search of Patchin’s person, deputies say they found a pill bottle in his boot containing 15.1 grams of methamphetamine.

A review of his criminal history showed a conviction for attempt of a Class 4 felony in 2021 and he was on active probation.

The other charge against Patchin is a Class 4 felony – having no drug tax stamp.

During recent District Court hearings, the York County Attorney’s office asked that Patchin’s bond be revoked, but that motion was denied by Judge James Stecker.