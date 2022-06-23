Arraignment postponed for many caught with 222 pounds of marijuana near Waco

YORK COUNTY – In mid-May, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found 222 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco.

This week, the man they say was responsible for the large load was to be arraigned in York County District Court. The arraignment, however, was postponed.

According to Cody Thomas, public relations director for the NSP, a trooper was on regular patrol when he saw a Nissan Quest speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 360. A traffic stop was initiated.

A probable cause search revealed the 222 pounds of marijuana in duffel bags in the cargo area of the van.

Thomas said Rigoberto Prado Barajas, 23, of Patterson, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, possession of more than a pound of marijuana and having no drug tax stamp.

He was taken to the York County Jail and formal charges were filed.

He is facing the possible charges: possession of a controlled substance, Class 1, 2 or 3 schedules, a Class 2A felony; possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony.